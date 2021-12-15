Raking specialist tube piles

Split over two phases, Aarsleff restored unbalanced foundations of an existing crane rail at a Port in Stobart, Widnes

Aarsleff’s experienced piling team worked with our in-house design department to provide a solution that overcame previous failures, caused by overloading of the existing crane with the intention to allow stable foundations for future increased loads.

The piling team installed 134No. 339 diameter steel tubular piles using a Junttan piling rig, of which all piles were raked 1 in 8. This method accounted for the higher horizontal loads whilst offering a cost-saving solution.

Parth Patel, Major Project Manager commented “Using a raked piles method is relatively simple to do and it can improve technical performance of the piles when looking at lateral loads in particular” Steel tubular piles can often be used as a replacement for driven precast piles when difficult or uncertain ground conditions are likely to be encountered. In this situation, steel tubular piles were used because of existing piles in place and offered a robust solution due to existing obstructions within the current foundations. Aarsleff’s team worked closely with the engineer on site to position piles appropriately, to avoid the existing piles.

Parth mentioned “This was a challenging sequence to conduct because of restricted access. The rig was unable to track around and position itself, so we had to work in parallel to the existing rail at all times.”

TPS Civil Engineering were delighted with the completion of phase 1. Discover the application of driven steel tubular piles online.

This article was paid for by Aarsleff Ground Engineering learn more here..

