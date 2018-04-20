News » UK » Ramboll acquires rail signalling specialist » published 20 Apr 2018
Ramboll acquires rail signalling specialist
Consulting engineer Ramboll has boosted its railways capability by acquiring DEG Signal Ltd, a specialist UK rail signalling business.
DEG Signal provides consultancy and design services for both mainline rail and metro systems. Its clients include Transport for London, Network Rail, Thales, Ansaldo, Amey and Siemens.
It began life in 2015 as Metrosig Ltd, changing its name in 2016 to DEG Signal, after its owner and principal, Douglas Edwin Green.
Ramboll’s growing rail portfolio includes work across HS2, a lead role on Network Rail’s Digital Rail programme, and some Crossrail stations. It is also involved in upgrading Denmark’s rail signalling system.
Mathew Riley, Ramboll’s UK managing director, said: “We are very excited to be bringing the team at DEG Signal on board – they are a team we have worked with on multiple occasions and so we know that their excellent capabilities will help us to deliver even better value for clients."
DEG Signal chief executive Doug Green added: “Having collaborated with Ramboll across a number of years, we couldn’t pick a better partner to join. Their expertise and resources will be a major asset for our team and we are glad to be able to offer our clients a broader suite of services to support them in their projects. We can’t wait to get started.”
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
