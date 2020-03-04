Ramboll appoints head of rail

Mike Birch

Mike Birch joins from Capita Infrastructure to lead Ramboll’s growing portfolio of work in the UK rail sector

Mike Birch joins Ramboll from Capita Infrastructure, where he was head of rail, project and cost management, following 13 years at Halcrow (as it became CH2M and then Jacobs).

Mike Birch said: “These are very exciting times as infrastructure investment continues to be a priority for the UK government. Following recent key wins, the rail market presents many opportunities for growth by focusing on delighting our clients, utilising our expertise both in the UK and internationally.”

Dan Harvey, transport director for Ramboll in the UK, said: “Our transport business continues to grow and Mike’s strong leadership and relationship skills, together with his technical expertise, will be crucial in helping to accelerate further growth.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk