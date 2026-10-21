Ramboll appoints HRB lead

Pope, a RIBA chartered architect and member of the RIBA Principal Designer, joins Ramboll from Gardiner and Theobald, bringing with him over 25 years’ architectural experience. Matthew has acted as principal designer for projects across a range of sectors including hospitality, commercial and infrastructure since the role’s creation under the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations 2015.

He has supported the delivery of major infrastructure projects across some of Ramboll’s core sectors. He has extensive experience in aviation where he has worked on international projects such as Abu Dhabi Airport and more locally at Heathrow where he was involved in design and quality management on the Terminal 2 programme. His most recent work includes involvement on the reconstruction of the fire damaged car park at Luton Airport, from the initial phases of operational recovery post-fire to the handover of the new building.

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