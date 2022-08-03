Ramboll appoints transport planning chief

Johnny Ojeil

Johnny Ojeil joins Ramboll after 33 years with Arup. His experience includes master-planning for numerous authorities and developers in the UK and around the world.

He recently worked on the preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, serving as project director responsible for a series of projects related to accessibility planning and modelling work. He has also worked with Luton and Birmingham airports, Tesco supermarkets and Reading Football club.

Dan Harvey, executive director for transport at Ramboll UK, said: “The breadth and depth of our transport division has seen significant growth in recent years, and Johnny’s appointment marks the next phase in the growth for a significant transport planning and smart mobility team in the UK. With the growing importance of resilient societies and liveability, Johnny and his team will support our multidisciplinary teams in the development of successful mobility in urban environments and on large scale infrastructure in the UK and overseas.”

