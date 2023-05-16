Ramboll develops buildings leadership

Jason :Layfield (left) and Jules Handy

Jason Layfield has been promoted to executive director of buildings after 22 years with the firm. He joined Ramboll UK as an assistant engineer in 2001 and soon after was in the first cohort of its future leadership programme, called Horizon Project.

Jules Handy has joined Ramboll UK as head of building structures after 16 years at Atkins. “My decision to join Ramboll, a foundation owned, purpose-driven organisation with a clear commitment to climate action and ED&I, gives me an opportunity to align my career with my own core values – to make a positive impact through my work,” she said.

Jason Layfield said: “We are a growing multidisciplinary business that is recognised for our people-centric approach to co-creating the solutions needed and I look forward to working with the building’s leadership team, including Jules, to continue the development of our business.”

