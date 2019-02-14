Ramboll picked for design of Arlanda Airport pier

Construction of Pier G, which will be connected to the airport’s Terminal 5, is part of the preparations for the airport to handle an increasing number of travellers. The new pier will expand the capacity to handle large aircraft.

“Working on a project that will impact so many people is both a challenge and a great opportunity,” said Niklas Sörensen, CEO of Ramboll Sweden. “As we are already involved in the redesign of Terminal 5, we have a thorough understanding of the specific requirements. We look forward to continuing our long-term cooperation with Swedavia.”

The new building will have an are of approximately 80,000m2 and will be designed to meet the highest standards for energy efficiency.

Ramboll will design all technical solutions and coordinate the environmental classification, in accordance with the BREEAM assessment method.

“Our focus will be on developing solutions that benefit sustainability as much as possible,” said Sörensen.