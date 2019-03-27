Ramboll recruits BIM boss

Andy Powell

Ramboll has tasked Andy Powell with developing and championing Ramboll UK’s BIM skills, working practices, standards and tools.

After qualifying as an architect through the combined architecture and engineering course at the University of Bath, Andy Powell has spent most of his career in multi-disciplinary engineering organisations. He spent the largest part of his career with Parsons Brinckerhoff (2003 until 2017), latterly as head of building information modelling.

He said of his new job: “I'm really delighted to join Ramboll as an organisation that recognises the importance technology is having in our industry and that understands that digitalisation is one of the key challenges facing us in the next few years. Having worked with Ramboll through a number of joint ventures in my previous roles, I was aware of the drive and innovative approach of the company. I'm looking forward to seeing more of the great work that is taking place around the business and making sure that people at every level understand the opportunities and implications that digitalisation brings.”

Mat McNab, Ramboll UK operational excellence director, added: “I look forward to him bringing his considerable and very broad experience to bear in helping us make a step change to our approach to BIM, GIS and digital design.”