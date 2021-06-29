Ramboll recruits energy lead

John Mullen

John Mullen joins Ramboll from energy firm SSE (formerly Scottish & Southern Electricity) where he spent 13 years, most recently as director of asset management.

He now heads Ramboll’s UK energy business.

”Ramboll’s energy business has been growing, and with the continued momentum on decarbonising the UK’s energy sector we are thrilled to welcome someone of John’s calibre to lead our ambitious growth in the UK,” said UK managing director Philippa Spence.

At SSE John Mullen was responsible for the performance of assets including a waste and biomass plant, private water business, 16 district heat networks, generation plants, and one of the largest private networks in the UK.

He said of his new job: “With almost every UK organisation in the public and private sector transitioning to net zero, I am looking forward to growing the business to support our clients through every aspect of their journey, from energy master planning to project development and delivery.

“I joined Ramboll for its ethical and value driven approach to clients and society and its core focus on sustainability and decarbonisation. With such a strong record of innovative projects across offshore wind, battery storage, carbon capture, hydrogen and district heating, Ramboll is well positioned to support the UK’s green transition,”

Ramboll’s UK energy projects include the Moray East offshore wind farm in Scotland and the biomass conversion of the Lynemouth power station in Northumberland, to the district heat network at Clyde Gateway in Glasgow, Bristol’s heat decarbonisation plan for Bristol and the North London heat and power plant at Edmonton EcoPark in London.

