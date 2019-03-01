Ramboll recruits ERM senior partner

Philippa Spence

Philippa Spence joins Ramboll Environment & Health from environmental consultant ERM, where she was a senior partner.

Ramboll described her as ‘a recognised industry expert in delivering complex environmental and social projects and advising on environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and implementation’.

At Ramboll she heads a team of 265 staff, replacing Matt Davies who has taken up a new role supporting Ramboll’s global Impact Assessment Spearhead.

Philippa Spence’s particular expertise is sustainable finance, having worked with banks, export credit agencies and private equity firms to manage their environmental, social and governance risks. She has also done a lot of work in the energy and mining sectors, with past clients including BP, Shell, Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore.

“Moving from a pure-play sustainability consultancy to a market-leading specialist hybrid brings exciting opportunities,” she said. “I look forward to working with the team to offer innovative solutions to our clients’ environmental, health and social challenges.”

Steve Laking, regional president of Ramboll E&H, added: “I have known Philippa for over 10 years and I know she is a perfect fit with the Ramboll culture and will thrive in our environment. She also has the right personal qualities, and blend of skills and experience, to continue the growth and diversification of our UK business and I am delighted to welcome her on board. Furthermore, her credibility and experience will be vital in leading the exceptional talent in E&H in the UK and reinforcing our position as a leading global environmental, health, safety and sustainability consultancy.”