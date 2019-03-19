Ramboll recruits for sustainability drive

Phil Kelly

Phil Kelly joins Ramboll from Hoare Lea to help the company realise its expansion ambitions.

Matt Hann, UK head of building services for Ramboll, said: “Phil’s recruitment is a significant achievement in our restructuring and strengthening strategy for our building services team. We have ambitions to achieve an increase of 40% in revenue from sustainable solutions and have made a number of strategic hires to achieve this ambition. The building services team in the UK has grown by 15% to 170 strong over the past year, which includes eight new directors and a new team in our Birmingham office.”

Phil Kelly said: “With such clear commitment to delivering more sustainable solutions, I am hugely excited to have a pivotal role in delivering low carbon solutions for Ramboll’s clients. It’s an area I am very passionate about and the ability to enact real change is a challenge I look forward to tackling head on with my Ramboll colleagues.”