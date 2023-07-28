Ramboll recruits from City Hall

Koch Kar

Kosh Kar joins Ramboll from the Greater London Authority (GLA), where he headed its infrastructure coordination development service.

He has also worked on the central section of the Thames Tideway, the Agar Grove estate renewal in Camden and Liverpool Street Crossrail station.

At Ramboll, he will work in a team that works on developing “life centred places”, Ramboll said – places that “replenish resources and create local social, environmental and economic systems that not only sustain themselves, but continuously regenerate and grow”.

Kosh Kar said: “I am passionate about the value of good design and driving a holistic approach that incorporates all aspects of diverse communities.”

Johnny Ojeil, head of Ramboll’s regenerative cities team, said: “Adding Kosh’s expertise to the regenerative cities team is a significant boon in our mission to shift planning and design for towns and cities from ’doing less harm’ to ’doing more good’ to address the threats of climate change, biodiversity and growing inequality.

“His track record in delivering some of London’s most exciting and ambitious projects is a testament to his ability and dedication to deliver long term sustainable outcomes. Furthermore, Kosh’s passion for diversity will add further strength to the initiatives we proudly support at Ramboll.”

