Ramboll wins Falklands framework

The firm will embed a small team in the Falkland Islands to coordinate a range of specialist services that the Falkland Islands government can draw upon. Its team includes local engineering services company Ajax.

In June, the Falkland Islands government issued an invitation to tender for a single supplier professional services framework contract. The framework will assist delivery of the capital investment programme, which includes developing the sixth phase of Sapper Hill, new port facilities and improvements to Stanley Airport.

The tender process required organisations to demonstrate their track record for delivering a full range of construction-related professional and technical services including the provision of: architects, structural engineers, civil engineers, mechanical and electrical engineers, cost consultants, contract managers, environmental consultants, project managers, planning consultants and health and safety specialists.

Legislative assembly member Roger Edwards said: “We recognise that in the past there have been widespread delays in bringing forward capital projects; this has been due to a lack of available resource and capacity. Delivering ambitious construction plans requires a stable base of experienced specialists who can be deployed swiftly as needed, and this is what the single supplier professional services framework will provide.

“The money we are investing includes feasibility studies, outline concepts and detailed design work for the development of capital projects throughout the lifespan of The Islands Plan for 2018-22, as well as the on-the-ground construction and implementation. We are determined that we will make good headway on delivering the commitments we have outlined for the next four years.”