Ramboll wins role on record-breaking US wind scheme

US energy company Dominion Energy has appointed Ramboll to serve as the owner’s engineer and provide project consultancy on all development and engineering aspects of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) scheme.

The new 2.6 GW offshore wind farm will supply 650,000 US homes when in service by the end of 2026.

Ramboll was selected through a competitive process based on a combination of cost, performance and a proven track record of completed offshore wind projects in 21 countries.

“We are proud that Dominion Energy has selected us as its trusted partner for such a strategically important role in its ambitious offshore wind project,” said Tim Fischer, Ramboll’s global offshore wind director. “The project allows us to not only bring to the table our experience in project development and owner’s engineering, but also in-depth expertise in detailed engineering and design across all relevant project packages, which makes us unique in the market and provides Dominion Energy with an effective one-stop-shop solution.”

Dominion Energy’s vice president of generation construction Mark Mitchell said: “Ramboll is a respected, global leader in the offshore wind industry and their expertise will prove to be a valuable asset as we develop our Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project. Working with experienced offshore wind leaders, such as Ramboll, will help us bring clean, renewable energy to our customers and achieve our goal of net zero emissions.”

The selection of Ramboll comes as Dominion Energy gears up to complete construction on its pilot project, which involves the installation of two 6MW turbines this spring. They are scheduled to power to the grid by the end of the year. At the same time, the company is also preparing to perform ocean surveys to determine the commercial project’s potential impact to the ocean and sea life, which supports development of the project’s construction and operations plan for submittal later this year.

