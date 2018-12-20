Ramirent buys Finnish plant business

SRV Kalusto has been acting as an internal equipment rental company in the SRV Group covering approximately a quarter of SRV's equipment rentals and related services at the construction sites. It has currently 33 employees and the debt-free purchase price of the company is €21m (£19m).

As part of the agreement, SRV Kalusto’s name changes to Rami Kalusto.

"In line with our strategy, Ramirent is seeking for profitable growth in our core equipment rental business,” said Ramirent Finland managing director Mikael Kämpe. He added that the agreement supports Ramirent’s targets and strengthens its position in the Finnish construction equipment rental market."