Attachment manufacturer Rammer has expanded its product offering with the launch of a new range of demolition tools manufactured in-house.

The initial release comprises five product families: rotating pulverisers, static pulverisers, scrap shears, grapples, and a multiprocessor. According to the company, the attachments are designed to cover applications ranging from primary and secondary demolition through to recycling and material handling.

Rammer Global Sales Director Milan Ilmavirta says the launch marks the beginning of a broader demolition tools portfolio, with further products planned.

“Rammer is recognised for its hydraulic breakers. With the introduction of Rammer demolition tools and our own manufacturing, we are strengthening our position in the market and offering our customers a portfolio of high-quality attachment solutions, built the Rammer way,” Ilmavirta said.

The manufacturer claims the new range has been developed to improve material processing and working cycle efficiency. On applicable models, faster opening and closing cycles are reported to reduce delays between operations, while hydraulic rotation allows operators to position the attachment without repeatedly moving the carrier machine. The company reports that these features can help contractors process more material while reducing unnecessary machine movement and downtime.

To improve attachment utilisation across varied demolition and recycling tasks, several of the new tools are designed to perform multiple roles. Rammer notes that its rotating pulverisers can be used for both primary and secondary demolition, as well as concrete processing and material separation. Meanwhile, the multiprocessor features interchangeable jaw kits that allow the unit to be configured for crushing, pulverising, cutting, and sorting, which the company claims could reduce the number of dedicated tools required on site.

For steel and scrap applications, the company states that its scrap shears allow operators to process material efficiently while maintaining precise control.

To withstand abrasive materials, high loads, and impact, the range incorporates Hardox steel construction and protection for critical components. Rammer claims this design supports dependable performance over the working life of the attachment and helps contractors avoid unplanned interruptions on tightly scheduled projects.

Addressing whole-of-life costs and serviceability, the firm reports that wear components on applicable models, including teeth, blades, and pulverising plates, can be replaced on site to minimise downtime. Reversible and multi-edge blades are also featured to extend usable wear life before replacement is necessary.

The new attachments are intended to support modern material recovery practices by separating concrete from reinforcing steel so each can be directed into appropriate recycling streams. According to Rammer, combining demolition with material separation can improve processing efficiency and increase the recoverable value of materials leaving the site.

The demolition tools portfolio will be supported through Rammer’s existing dealer network, providing customers with access to spare parts, technical support, servicing, and product documentation.