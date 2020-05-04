Rapid installation for M4 overbridge

The new Recreation Ground bridge near Slough

The new bridge near Slough is part of the £848m project to convert the M4 in Berkshire between junctions 3 (Hayes) and 12 (Theale) to smart motorway.

Eleven bridges over the motorway need to be replaced to make room for a new lane where there is already no existing hard shoulder to convert.

The beams installed on Saturday 2nd May 2020 will make up the deck of the new Recreation Ground bridge, a pedestrian and cycle bridge between junctions 5 and 6 to link Datchet with Upton Court Park in Slough. The old bridge was the first on the project to be demolished in September last year, and the new bridge will be open to the public later this year.

The motorway was due to be closed until 6am Monday 4th May but work was completed well ahead of schedule with the site team installing the new bridge in just 24 hours. This enabled the M4 to be fully reopened at 2am Sunday 3rd May.

Balfour Beatty Vinci Joint Venture is expected to completed the whole project for Highways England in 2022.

