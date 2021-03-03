Rapidbatch mobile plant picked for wind farm foundations

Kymppibetoni, which supplies ready-mixed concrete to concrete element manufacturers and the wider construction industry, has focused in recent years on local production for wind turbine foundations, facilitated by mobile concrete batching plants. Its latest purchase is of two of the Rapidbatch 120 model to produce concrete for Kymppibetoni’s sizeable number of remote wind turbine foundation projects.

The Rapidbatch 120’s compact modular design is easily transportable and can be fully erected in as little as one working day, reducing downtime. Rapidbatch requires only a single crane lift and no foundations and features ‘plug and play’ electrics.

The plant’s integral 3m3 Rapid twin-shaft mixer batches up to 120m3 per hour. The mixer’s arm design allows fitment at either 60° or 90° and creates an area of high turbulence for mixing in a reduced space of time.

Durability was a key deciding factor for Kymppibetoni in selecting its mobile batching system. Frequent moves from site to site, combined with exposure to harsh weather conditions demanded a robust machine. The Rapidbatch 120 is fully galvanised and features an auto-greasing system, heavy duty gearboxes and a hard-wearing liner on the weigh belt conveyor and bin outlets. The integral Rapid twin-shaft mixer is designed with the aim of reducing wear, with extra-thick chill cast tiles and paddles and an aerofoil arm design.

Kymppibetoni required a mobile batching solution capable of withstanding the often, “…typically rather harsh…” (Leevi Grönlund – process designer, Kymppibetoni) weather conditions faced on wind farm construction sites in Finland.

To ensure maximum output of concrete in adverse weather, the Rapidbatch 120 was fully winterised to include insulated composite cladding, lined doors and a heating system for aggregates, water and the integral Rapid twin-shaft concrete mixer. As a result of these measures, Grönlund added, “…the Rapidbatch has proven its applicability in our projects”.

Leevi Grönlund said: “Kymppibetoni aims to collaborate with partners that hold the expertise of their industry and have the ability to cooperate with and understand the needs of their customers, as well as seeking to build long-term relationships with its partners. This is how we see Rapid and would recommend them for any enterprise that share these values with us.”

Rapid International sales & marketing director Jarlath Gilmore said: “We were thrilled that Kymppibetoni selected the Rapidbatch 120 for their mobile batching requirements. We have supplied a number of Rapidbatch plants for wind farm foundation projects around the world and were once again pleased to see the Rapidbatch excel in this application.”

