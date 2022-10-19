Ray O’Rourke postpones retirement

This was Ray O’Rourke welcoming Seamus French as his successor-elect earlier this year

In a statement today, Laing O’Rourke said that Ray O’Rourke – who owns 65.2% of the business – will remain as chief executive officer (CEO).

Ray O’Rourke will remain CEO for at least another two financial years, taking him until April 2024, by which time he will be 77 years old.

A year ago Seamus French, an executive from the mining company Anglo American, was unveiled as 75-year-old Ray O’Rourke’s successor. He joined the company in January this year as managing director of its Europe Hub and CEO-designate, to take over as CEO in September.

However, September came and went and Ray O’Rourke was still in post. It has now been decided that they will not be proceeding with their planned handover.

The board has decided that it was “in the best interests of the business and its clients, given wider market conditions” that Ray O’Rourke stays in place. He will also take over Seramus French's role as Europe Hub managing director as well as group chief executive.

Laing O’Rourke chair Sir John Parker said: “Since signing off the group accounts for FY22, Seamus and Ray have been focussed on the challenges of completing a CEO leadership transition during a period of significant economic turbulence here in the UK. We have agreed to ‘hold formation’ and that Seamus will step down from his transitional role as Europe Managing Director with Ray remaining as CEO.”

He added: “Seamus has brought great energy to the business in Europe since January and the board wishes to place on record our thanks to him and wish him well for the future.”

Seamus French said that his time at Laing O’Rourke had been “dynamic and engaging”. He said: “I have thrown myself into this role and found the industry tough but exciting and have grown extremely fond of the ‘can-do’ environment and personal engagement at Laing O’Rourke.

“However, my experience tells me it is better to allow the established team to flex and respond to the market at this time. I am available to assist the business in any way I can, and I am grateful to the people of Laing O'Rourke for their support during my time with the company.”

In related moves, the board has brought forward the planned appointment of Ray’s son Cathal O’Rourke as a non-executive director and named him chair of the Australia Hub, taking over that role from his father. And Australia Hub managing director Rebecca Hanley has now joined the group board.

Ray O’Rourke said: “I would like to thank Seamus for all his hard work and commitment to our business. I consider him to be a genuine friend and advocate for our efforts to make our industry more respected, rewarded, sustainable and inclusive.”

“I am certain all Laing O’Rourke’s people, particularly those in the European businesses who worked directly alongside him this year, will join me in thanking Seamus for his time with us and for the way he has prioritised our long-term success at every point.”

The decision to postpone his retirement suggests that a planned stock marekt listing has been put on the back burner for the time being.

In August 2021 he told the Financial Times that he was looking for someone to take over from him running the company and would then sell up. “We will float the company in a few years’ time,” he said.

He has also previously said, in a 2017 interview with the Irish Independent: “I think it's unlikely that an IPO would happen while I'm still chief executive.”

