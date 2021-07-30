R&D project seeks innovations to test on site

Advanced Industrialised Methods for the Construction of Homes (AIMCH) is inviting suppliers to enter a challenge to showcase their innovative products or services, demonstrating how they can deliver industrialised offsite solutions to meet current and future housebuilding demands.

The goal of the three-year AIMCH project is to support the sector in tackling the UK housing crisis by building new homes more quickly and more efficiently and to a higher standard. AIMCH is a collaboration between Stewart Milne Group, Barratt Developments, London & Quadrant Housing Trust (L&Q), the Manufacturing Technology Centre, the Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC) and Forster Roofing Services. The project is managed by Limberger Associates.

Suppliers are invited to submit technically and commercially promising products and systems in three challenge areas:

Advanced solutions in modern methods of construction (MMC), with a particular focus on scaffold-less erection;

Standardised solutions, including modular stairs, bathroom pods and preformed windows and doors;

Zero-carbon solutions, with a particular interest in heat pumps, underfloor heating, convection heaters, battery storage, and lower lambda mineral wool.

Successful partners could see their products and services trialled on live housing projects, with successful methods subsequently being commercialised and brought to market in volume.

Daniel Shea, AIMCH partner and technical innovation coordinator at Barratt Developments, said: “What we are looking for from the sandpit challenge is for suppliers to bring forward truly innovative and unique near to market solutions that have the potential to be scalable.

“Already we have witnessed the success of new product and system trials during the first two years of the AMICH project and we know that there are many more companies out there who are innovating and can play their part in helping to transform the sector. We need to find more sustainable ways of building quality new homes and achieving a net zero-carbon built environment, and we need game-changers who can support this transformation.”

The AIMCH project has the potential to impact on 35,000 homes being delivered by partner companies across the UK each year.

