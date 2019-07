The 190,000 square feet distribution centre will provide a new home for Headlam’s Faithfulls and Garrods businesses, currently located in nearby Hadleigh.

With an eaves height of almost 56 feet and 10.6 million cubic feet of capacity, the development is expected to cost £26m and be operational for Easter 2020.

RGC Commercial is project manager for the construction and main contractor is Essex-based Readie Construction.

