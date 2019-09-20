Readie to build new HQ for manufacturer

The new building has been designed by PRC Architecture

Treatt currently occupies six separate buildings on Northern Way in Bury St Edmunds. The new facility at Suffolk Park will allow the company to bring all its activities together on site.

Suffolk Park developer Jaynic is development manager for the project.

Construction on the 112,000 sq ft first phase is due to start this month with completion scheduled for summer 2020.

Contract value was not disclosed but it is on a fixed price basis and comprises the design and build of laboratories, manufacturing and warehouse facilities and offices.

The development team comprises PRC Architecture, consulting engineer Richard Jackson Associates, mechanical & electrical consultant Kelly Taylor Associates, landscape architects Indigo and Aecom as quantity surveyor.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk