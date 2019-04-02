Readie to build new Theale Park warehouse

Construction of a 134,430 sq ft urban distribution warehouse starts this month with completion expected in December 2019.

A smaller warehouse on the site was demolished last year. McKay Securities, which bought the site in 2015, said that the new facility would increase the floor area by 39%.

Simon Perkins, chief executive of McKay, said: "The Theale site is well placed to benefit from the ongoing low levels of supply of quality mid-size distribution space in the Thames Valley alongside the continued growth of e-commerce supporting the logistics sector.”

He added: "Readie is an excellent contractor with significant experience in similar projects and we look forward to working with them on this exciting project."

Romford-based Readie Construction, in business only since 2008, specialises in big sheds for factories, warehouses and retail parks, turning over £200m a year.