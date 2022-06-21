Ready-mix plant opens in Birmingham

Hanson's Landor Street ready-mix concrete plant in central Birmingham

The new plant in Landor Street is set up to supply all concrete needs, including high volume, specialist mixes and low carbon concrete.

The site is rail connected, allowing aggregates to be transported from Hanson’s rail-connected quarries, and so reduce lorries on the road.

“Birmingham is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets in the UK over the next decade and our new city centre plant is perfectly placed to support our customers and the city’s development,” said Hanson Concrete managing director Brian Charleton.

Hanson is the UK’s largest supplier of ready-mixed concrete from a national network of 178 static and mobile production plants. It is a subsidiary of German materials group HeidelbergCement.

