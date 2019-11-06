Rebar welding alert issued

The warning follows industry tip offs that some fabricators are promoting their welded reinforcement is CARES approved when, in fact, they are not approved for welding.

CARES is the UK Certification Authority for Reinforcing Steels.

Rebar welders are supposed to be certified to the new CARES Technical Appendices 11 and 12. These cover welding to the International Standard ISO 17660 and the new British Standard BS 8548:2017 Guidance for arc welding of reinforcing steel. The previous appendices and the associated BS 7123: 1989 Specification for metal arc welding for concrete reinforcement have been withdrawn.

BAR says that the main changes of the new ISO and British Standard are more rigorous testing including more tensile and shear tests, new regular production tests in addition to the weld procedure and welder qualification tests, plus new requirements for designated welding co-ordinators.

BAR chairman Steve Elliott said: “There are growing concerns that some reinforcement fabricators are falsely claiming that they are fully compliant with the new Technical Appendices when they are only approved for cutting and bending to BS 8666. Prefabricated reinforcement, such as pile cages and roll mats needs greater welder understanding of the potential problems that can result from the use of inappropriate welding techniques or procedures.”

He added: “For safety and quality assurance it is vital the welding of reinforcement is done by fully CARES approved welders and it is imperative that, as the quality control organisation for reinforcement, CARES is stringent in policing its quality schemes.”

A list of CARES approved companies, and the certificates they hold, is available at: www.ukcares.com

