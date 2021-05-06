Rebrand for Nationwide Hire

WowNow Hire chief executive Jonathan Holley (left) and marketing director Dean Maskell celebrate the name change

The private equity owned firm needed a new name to distinguish it in from other ‘Nationwides’ out there, including Nationwide Platforms.

This Nationwide, now called WowNow, is a £16m business founded by Howard Piper in Hampshire in 1995. It has no inventory, shops or depots but boasts access to five million products from 9,000 locations by acting as an intermediary.

In October 2019 Wol Kolade’s private equity vehicle, Livingbridge, invested £15m in the business to take control.

Chief executive Jonathan Holley said: “Changing our name makes perfect sense. We still cover the entire United Kingdom and the new name amplifies what we are all about, our WowNow DNA.”

He said that the ‘Wow’ reflected the company’s customer service and the ‘Now’ reflected its immediacy and speed of delivery.

