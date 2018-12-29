Recognition for Tolent chair and slavery fighter

Marshalls marketing director Chris Harrop has combatted worker exploitation in his firm's supply chain overseas

The public and third sectors were, as usual, prioritised for the gongs and baubles, while those who entertain Britain – on field, stage or screen – were also deemed more worthy of recognition than those who build it.

Perhaps, given the recent catalogue of industry’s failings of recent years, it is just rewards. Grenfell Tower, Carillion, Fairburn’s greed, Edinburgh schools, Crossrail delays and payment abuse are just some of the items currently blighting the industry’s charge sheet.

However, here are some of those of interest to the construction industry who did receive recognition for 2019.

Companion of the Order of the Bath

Patricia Hayes, director general for roads, devolution and Motoring at the Department for Transport, for services to transport.

James Richardson, chief economist at the National Infrastructure Commission, for public service.

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Alison Nimmo, chief executive of the Crown Estate, for public service and services to the exchequer.

CBE

John Wood, chairman of Tolent Construction, for services to the building and civil engineering industry.

Kenneth James Allison, director of the Environment Agency, for services to the environment.

OBE

Bola Abisogun, chief executive of Urbanis Ltd, for services to diversity and young people in the construction industry.

Peter Bennett, managing director of the Prefabricated Access Suppliers’ & Manufacturers’ Association (PASMA) and chairman of the Access Industry Forum, for services to business.

Leon Daniels, TfL managing director for surface transport, for services to Transport for London.

Stephen Fidler, Department for Transport deputy director, road investment strategy client, for services to transport.

Chris Harrop, group marketing director and director of sustainability, Marshalls plc, for services to the prevention of modern slavery and exploitation. [Read our report on his work here - How Marshalls Combats Modern Slavery]

Jennifer Mary Schooling, director of the Centre for Smart Infrastructure & Construction at the University of Cambridge, for services to engineering and digital construction.

William Scott, chief executive of wind power developer Wilton Group, for services to the engineering and offshore wind sector and the community on Teesside.

MBE

Stefanie Katherine Stead, regional chair, Yorkshire & Humber Construction Industry Council and principal of Stead & Co., for services to architecture and the construction industry.