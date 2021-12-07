Recom to complete stalled Ardwick flats

CGI of the Sona scheme

The six-storey Sona scheme, opposite the O2 Apollo in Ardwick, Manchester, is being delivered as a build-to-rent development.

Recom has been appointed by Cert Property, which acquired the partially-completed scheme in October 2020 from a consortium of private investors. Building work had stalled after previous contractors suffered financial difficulties.

According to regional property website Place Northwest, Recom is the third contractor to work on the development. Of the other two, Cheshire Acres is in the process of being liquidated while Kettle & Talbot appointed administrators in March.

Recom is initially undertaking external structural works and enabling works at the site, and is procuring works packages for other aspects of the development.

Recom director Jason McKnight said: “We have been undertaking a lot of due diligence on the original build and are collaboratively working with the design team to progress the project to completion. The project has been stalled for some time now and we are thrilled to be involved to bring it to completion.”

The developer hopes to get it finished by the end of 2022. Stephen Oster, head of acquisitions and development at Cert, said: “With our previous contractor entering administration earlier this year, we took the opportunity to review and enhance the design of the project while working to appoint a first-class contractor in Recom. The entire project team is working tirelessly to ensure Sona is delivered to its full potential, and we’re delighted to see this development firmly back on track.”

