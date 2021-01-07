Re:construction – episode 44

Each week, Re:Construction features David Taylor, editor of The Construction Index magazine, and online editor Phil Bishop discuss some of the industry news stories that have caught their attention over the previous seven days.

This week, the first episode of 2021, they discuss the Brexit deal, the threat facing hundreds of old railway bridges, and wonder whether Berkeley Group’s recruitment of the Archdeacon of Hackney could start a trend for clergy in Britain’s boardrooms.

There are now 44 episodes of Re:Construction available for free from all the usual podcast locations (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer etc.) or on The Construction Index’s own podcast page.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk