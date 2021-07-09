  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri July 09 2021

Re:Construction - Episode 70

1 hour The Building Safety Bill, Bristol Beacon and Self-healing Concrete

Bishop & Taylor discuss the Building Safety Bill (which had its first reading in the Commons this week), Willmott Dixon’s reconstruction of what used be known as Colston Hall, and seemingly magic concrete that repairs itself.

7th July 2021: Episode 70: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking

