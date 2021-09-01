  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu September 02 2021

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 78

19 hours Labels, Hospitals and Rishi’s Relief

On the agenda in this episode is the Wolfson Economic Prize shortlist and the limitations of Rishi Sunak’s apparently generous tax allowance for machinery purchases.

But first, Bishop & Taylor are joined by Richard Waterhouse of NBS to discuss product specification, sustainability and marketing.

1st September 2021: Episode 78: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week's events in the UK construction industry, seeking

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

