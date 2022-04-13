  1. Instagram
Thu April 14 2022

  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 101

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 101

11 hours Energy, Innovation and Fly-tipping

Bishop & Taylor discuss the British Energy Security Strategy, talk innovation with Transforming Construction Challenge director Sam Stacey, and approve of a promised crackdown on fly-tipping. They also reveal themselves to be on Michael Gove’s side in his battle against construction product manufacturers.

13th April 2022: Episode 101: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

