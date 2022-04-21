  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri April 22 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 102

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 102

1 day School, Brickies and Rude Buildings

The Chartered Instrutute of Building is pressing for the developent of an A level in construction – Bishop & Taylor approve. They also discuss the new BBC Three series, Brickies, and have been sent a list of the world’s smuttiest looking buildings, including the new Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

20th April 2022: Episode 102: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »