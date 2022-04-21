Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 102

The Chartered Instrutute of Building is pressing for the developent of an A level in construction – Bishop & Taylor approve. They also discuss the new BBC Three series, Brickies, and have been sent a list of the world’s smuttiest looking buildings, including the new Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar.

