Construction News

Thu May 26 2022

  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 105

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 105

13 hours Teachers Wanted, HPC and the Competition Watchdog

Bishop & Taylor are joined by bricklayer-turned-teacher Dean Carpenter, a supporter of the Further Education Teacher Recruitment campaign. That’s after they discuss the rising costs of Hinkley Point C and the surprisingly long reach of the Competition & Markets Authority.

25th May 2022: Episode 105: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

