Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 105

Bishop & Taylor are joined by bricklayer-turned-teacher Dean Carpenter, a supporter of the Further Education Teacher Recruitment campaign. That’s after they discuss the rising costs of Hinkley Point C and the surprisingly long reach of the Competition & Markets Authority.

25th May 2022: Episode 105: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

