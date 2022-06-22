Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 107

The concrete rebar lobby has challenged the sustainability credentials of cross laminated timber; asphalt suppliers are switching from hot to warm mix recipes; and the trade gap in construction products and materials has doubled when it was meant to have halved. Bishop & Taylor discuss all this, and a little more besides.

22nd June 2022: Episode 107: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk