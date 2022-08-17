Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 110

As drought turns to floods, Bishop & Taylor discuss reservoir plans and other rainwater strategies. They also consider the implications of a survey that appears to show young people warming towards careers in construction. And they welcome Vp’s refusal to accept unworthy offers.

17th August 2022: Episode 109

