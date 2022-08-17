  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu August 18 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 110

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 110

11 hours Drought & floods, Changing Perceptions and A Cancelled Sale

As drought turns to floods, Bishop & Taylor discuss reservoir plans and other rainwater strategies. They also consider the implications of a survey that appears to show young people warming towards careers in construction. And they welcome Vp’s refusal to accept unworthy offers.

17th August 2022: Episode 109: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »