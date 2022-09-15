Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 112

On 8th September 2022, two days after asking Elizabeth Truss to form a new government, HM Queen Elizabeth II died. Bishop & Taylor discuss both the rules of mourning and their expectations of the new PM. Finally, having received a polite ticking-off from Portakabin, they also discuss brand protection.

14th September 2022: Episode 112: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk