Thu October 06 2022

  Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 113

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 113

15 hours The Growth Plan, HVO backlash and Beavers

Bishop & Taylor discuss the government’s plans to reinvigorate the UK economy. They then move on to the backlash against hydrotreated vegetable oil as a diesel replacement. And finally, the beaver is back, with full legal protection.

5th October 2022: Episode 113: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

