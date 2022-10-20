  1. Instagram
Thu October 20 2022

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 114

7 hours Staying on, Offsite goes offshore and Scottish electricians

Just like the prime minister, Ray O’Rourke is not yet ready to leave his job. Both are on the agenda of Bishop & Taylor in this episode. They also discuss whether the future of offsite construction means offshoring to distant lands, the Lafarge scandal and whether electricians deserve protection.

19th October 2022: Episode 114: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

