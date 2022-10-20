Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 114

Just like the prime minister, Ray O’Rourke is not yet ready to leave his job. Both are on the agenda of Bishop & Taylor in this episode. They also discuss whether the future of offsite construction means offshoring to distant lands, the Lafarge scandal and whether electricians deserve protection.

