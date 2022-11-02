  1. Instagram
Thu November 03 2022

  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 115

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 115

14 hours Harper’s in-tray, Drive-through concrete and Cybersecurity

Bishop and Taylor discuss some of the challenges facing the new transport secretary, a new concept for self-service readymix, and Interserve’s £4.4m fine for data protection failings. The also discuss corporate uniforms, of which Taylor approves.

2nd November 2022: Episode 115: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

