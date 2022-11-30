TCI Magazine Black FridayTCI Magazine Black Friday
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri December 02 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 117

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 117

1 day Autumn statement, Sizewell C and CIOB presidents

Bishop & Taylor discuss government spending plans, how Sizewell C power station will be funded  and whether builders should have a builder as their institute’s president

30th November 2022: Episode 117: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »