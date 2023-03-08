  1. Instagram
Thu March 09 2023

  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 123

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 123

12 hours Bridge repairs, Retrofits and Winvic’s dilemma

Bishop & Taylor give two cheers to National Highways for choosing to repair a Scottish viaduct instead of simply filling it in; they discuss latest initiatives in the push for a national retrofit strategy; and they sympathise with a contractor stuck between a rock and a hard place.

8th Marchy 2023: Episode 123: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

