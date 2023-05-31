Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 129

This week Bishop & Taylor discuss the revised hospital building programme and whether the HSE should investigate suicides. They are also joined by Adam Nicoll, director of HR firm Randstad, who has unfashionable views on the role of alcohol in the world of work.

31st May 2023: Episode 129: Listen online

