  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Thu June 15 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 130

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 130

9 hours Prefab Fail, Flying Too High and Embracing Change

Among topics covered in Bishop & Taylor’s wide-ranging conversation this week are Ilke Homes in need of rescue, the dangers of growth and whether the construction industry is behind the curve in embracing technology

14th June 2023: Episode 130: Listen online

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »