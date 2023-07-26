Re:Construction podcast – Episode 132

With industry forecasts this week predicting a 7% fall in construction output, much rests on Michael Gove’s latest raft of intitiatives. Bishop & Taylor chew the fat on this. They also revisit the Inland Homes story on corporate governance and “related party matters”.

