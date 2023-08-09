  1. Instagram
Thu August 10 2023

Re:Construction podcast – Episode 133

10 hours CE Reprieve, Big Roads and MMC Woes

Bishop & Taylor discuss the latest tangles over switching from CE to UKCA product certification and the Transport Select Committee report on road-building. They also discuss repairs to Brentford’s modular Paragon Estate and latest results from volumetric house-builder TopHat  

9th August 2023: Episode 133: Listen online

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

