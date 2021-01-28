Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 47

Bishop & Taylor discuss a new code for construction product marketing, (lack of) transparency at the British Board of Agrément, and the hydraulic jacking of an 11,000-tonne box tunnel.

27th January 2021: Episode 47: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

