Thu January 28 2021

  Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 47

Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 47

Marketing, BBA and the Big Push

Bishop & Taylor discuss a new code for construction product marketing, (lack of) transparency at the British Board of Agrément, and the hydraulic jacking of an 11,000-tonne box tunnel.

27th January 2021: Episode 47

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

