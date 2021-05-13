  1. Instagram
Fri May 14 2021

  3. Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 62

Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 62

17 hours Queens speech and Green Gas

In the week that Her Majesty revealed the government’s legislative programme for the forthcoming parliamentary session, Bishop & Taylor find much to chew over, from planning to political process. They also discuss whether it is possible to choose bio-methane (answer: no) and how estate agents market unloved 60s’ buildings.

12th May 2021: Episode 62: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

