Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 65

As the Construction Industry Training Board starts its three-yearly consultation with the industry to ascertain whether there remains consensus for the statutory training levy, CITB policy director Steve Radley tells Bishop & Taylor why we still need it.

2nd June 2021: Episode 65: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk