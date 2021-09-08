Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 79

Bishop & Taylor discuss the 2021 UK Top 100 Construction Contractors ranking, published this week. They also recall the world-changing event of 20 years ago this week and reporting from Ground Zero.

8th September 2021: Episode 79: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk